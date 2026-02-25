Huckabee: Don’t Think You Can Separate Iran’s Nuke Program from Need for Regime to Go, Trump’s Said They Can’t Kill Civilians

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said President Donald Trump “has made it clear to the Iranians, you’re not going to have a nuclear weapon, you’re not going to enrich uranium, you’ve got to stop murdering your people.” And he doesn’t think you can separate Iran’s nuclear program from the need for the regime to leave.

Host Leland Vittert asked, “Why then talk about Iran’s nuclear program? If Israel is the appetizer…we must take death to America at face value, why should President Trump stop with a nuclear deal? Why should the deal on the table or the demand on the table not be the Ayatollah and the IRGC must leave?”

Huckabee answered, “Well, the President’s been very clear about the absolute demand, if we’re going to have a peaceful deal, the President would love a peaceful deal. … And he has made it clear to the Iranians, you’re not going to have a nuclear weapon, you’re not going to enrich uranium, you’ve got to stop murdering your people. Estimates between 30-60,000 of them have murdered because they protested this evil regime.”

Vittert then cut in to ask, “There [are] different messages here. Is this about Iran’s nuclear program, or is this about a regime that must go because they keep chanting death to America?”

Huckabee responded, “I don’t think you can separate it. … I think you can’t separate them, because, quite frankly, — and I would just say this, Leland, why do they want a nuclear weapon? What would they do with it? … They would use it.”

