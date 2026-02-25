Jeffries: Trump State of the Union Was ‘Riddled with Dirty Rotten Lies’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address was “riddled with dirty rotten lies.”

Jeffries said, “The president’s speech was riddled with dirty, rotten lies, including his unwillingness to confront the affordability crisis that Donald Trump has made worse throughout his entire time in office. This is a guy who promised that he was going to lower costs on day one of his presidency. And of course, costs haven’t gone down. Costs have gone up.”

He continued, “The cult-like behavior of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle is a complete and total abdication of their responsibility to conduct themselves like a separate and co-equal branch of government. But what we’ve seen repeatedly from these folks is that they regularly bend the knee to Donald Trump and behave like they are nothing more than reckless rubber stamps for Donald Trump’s extreme agenda.”

Jeffries added, “And so, we’re going to continue, as Governor Abigail Spanberger did, in such a phenomenal way, to contrast, you know, their corruption with our commitment to make life better for everyday Americans, to drive down the high cost of living, to fix our broken health care system, and to make sure that immigration enforcement in this country is fair and just and humane.”

