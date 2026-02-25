Omar: Heckling During Trump’s State of the Union Was ‘Unavoidable’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said heckling President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address was “unavoidable.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “CNN reported before that speech that the House Democratic leader, Hakeem Jeffries, advised your caucus and Democratic members to either skip the State of the Union address or sit there in silence. Should you have just boycotted the address? And do you think you violated the guidelines set out by your own leader?”

Omar said, “No, I think it was, really an unavoidable. The president talked about protecting Americans. And I just had to remind him that his administration was responsible for killing two of my constituents.”

Blitzer said, “In Minneapolis. Many members of your Democratic Party criticized their Republican counterparts when they interrupted President Biden’s State of the Union address as a lot of us remember. Do you have any regrets at all about the interaction we played between you and President Trump just last night?”

Omar said, “I do not. And I think many people look at that moment when the president says it is our responsibility to protect Americans, and he does not acknowledge the fact that two Americans, two of my constituents, two of our neighbors, were killed. And it was important, for me, it is just remind the American people that the president and his administration were responsible for killing two American citizens.”

