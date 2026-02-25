Ted Cruz: Democrats Are ‘Rooting Against America’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and the response that it drew from the Democratic opposition.

According to the Texas Republican, it showed Democrats were “rooting against America.”

“The Democrat Party has lost their minds,” he said. “At one point, he looks over and says, these people are crazy. And fundamentally, they’re rooting against America. I mean, that’s what’s infuriating. I’ve been to 14 State of the Union Addresses. I’ve been there with Barack Obama four times. I’ve been there with Joe Biden four times, or at least two of them. I’m not sure he was there. But listen, when they said things that were good for America, I stood up and cheered. Almost every Democrat refused to cheer even when President Trump walked in on the floor of the House, because they’re just a party of anger and rage. And they behave like little Marxist college students, heckling the president. They can’t actually behave like mature adults.”

Cruz continued, “I thought the moment where he said, stand if you agree with this, that your first duty is to protect American citizens and not illegal aliens. And the Democrats sat in silence. They made clear look — as the speaker just said, the campaign ads right themselves, the Democrats are for illegals and not you. And they were given the chance to say, who are you fighting for? Americans or illegals? And they are the party of illegals. They’re the party of murderers and gang bangers and rapists because they let them go. They oppose arresting them. They oppose deporting them. They can’t even cheer that drug overdose deaths have dropped 20% under President Trump. They’re just stone-faced because successes are counter to their narrative.”

