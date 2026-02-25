Wasserman Schultz: Need Tax Credits to ‘Make Sure’ ACA Policies ‘Remain Affordable’

During NewsNation’s State of the Union coverage on Tuesday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said that part of the Democratic Party’s agenda is to extend tax credits to “make sure that the Affordable Care Act policies remain affordable.”

Host Leland Vittert asked, “What is the real Democratic Party message right now, if it’s not just, I hate Donald Trump, and we should vote for Democrats because they’re not Trump?”

Wasserman Schultz answered, “The Democratic Party’s message and agenda is focused on making sure that we can make life more affordable for Americans, bringing housing prices down, make sure that constituents like my guest can have affordable access to healthcare by actually extending the tax credits, that the Senate should take up that bill, the president should have asked them to send it to him and make sure that the Affordable Care Act policies remain affordable. We need grocery prices to come down. We have skyrocketing costs in this country that the Republicans and Trump ignored, and that’s what our agenda is.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett