Mullin: Iran Is Rebuilding Nuke Program, Even if It Was ‘Obliterated’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said that Iran is “rebuilding” its nuclear program, and they can rebuild even if the program was obliterated in last year’s strikes.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “[I]f we obliterated it — we being the United States — last summer, then why are you worried about it right now?”

Mullin answered, “Because they’re rebuilding it, and you can see them rebuilding it. They’re not enriching.”

Collins then cut in to say, “But it was obliterated.”

Mullin responded, “But that doesn’t mean you can’t rebuild. People have car accidents and obliterate their bones in their legs, and yet they can still put metal back in them and walk again.”

Later, Collins said, “I think people see the risks, for sure, obviously, of a nuclear-armed Iran. I think it’s just hard, sometimes, to get your head around that we were told last summer it was obliterated, and now we’re saying a strike might be necessary if the talks don’t work.”

Mullin responded, “But obliterated is much different than they’re rebuilding it. … How do you rebuild a house after it’s been knocked down by a tornado or a hurricane? You can rebuild things. The foundation may still be there. You can build a lot back on a foundation once the top of it’s removed. And so, the structure — if the structure or the foundation is there, they can start rebuilding.”

