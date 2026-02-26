Raskin: Trump ‘Has No Role at All in Administering Midterm Elections’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that President Donald Trump “has no role constitutionally” in administering midterm elections.

Raskin said, “Everything we’re hearing about today is an echo of what took place in 2020. Write me a memo. Explain how we can steal the election. Why? Because their policies are tremendously unpopular. They’re plummeting in the polls. So they don’t have a program of policies for the country. They’re just going to try to shrink and reduce the electorate and somehow rig the electoral result.”

He added, “The administration should take note, from what happened in the tariffs case where Donald Trump there again, completely bypassed Congress and then purported to impose the largest tax increase, basically in American history on the American people in the court, struck it down rightfully, because he has no power to do that. Congress is the lawmaking branch. And in Article 1, Section 4, we’ve got the power to essentially amend what the states are doing in terms of administering elections but it’s totally up to the states. The president has no role constitutionally. Just check out the Constitution. He has no role at all in administering midterm elections. And so he’s talking about suspending or canceling the midterm elections. It’s all nonsense and it’s fraudulent. We had midterm congressional elections during the Civil War, we had them in World War II. So we’re not going to cancel them because Donald Trump’s feelings might be hurt again because there’s an electoral landslide coming, repudiating his tariffs and his inability to do anything for the American people and the economy and so on.”

