CNN’s Stelter: Staff, Viewers Concerned If Paramount Will Uphold Editorial Independence CNN Known For

On Friday, on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network chief media analyst Brian Stelter discussed Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, which includes CNN, HBO and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Stelter said, “CNN employees and viewers have real concerns about whether Paramount CEO David Ellison will uphold the editorial independence that CNN is known for. There has been severe political turbulence in recent months, and President Trump has long sought to weaken CNN. Last December, Trump said, ‘It‘s imperative that CNN be sold.’ And now that is what‘s happening.”

He added, “So far, Paramount has not yet commented on its victory in this bidding war against Netflix or telegraphed its intentions for CNN. And recent controversies at CBS News have unsettled and unnerved journalists there. But I can tell you, Ellison has talked in recent months about how he wants to sustain the news business in the United States, and he‘s talked about his belief that ‘the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and is fact-based.’ And, Wolf, that sure sounds a lot like CNN‘s mission. A lot of similarities here, and the bottom line is, CNN is a highly profitable business, and it would seem foolish for anyone to put that at risk.”

