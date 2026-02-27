Cotton: Iran Didn’t Learn Anything from Last Year’s Strikes

During an interview on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that took place prior to the strikes on Iran, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that Iran hadn’t learned anything from the strikes on its nuclear program last year.

Host Sean Hannity asked, “They didn’t learn a thing from 14 bunker-busters, did they?”

Cotton answered, “No, Sean, absolutely not. They still harbor those nuclear ambitions, and they are still churning out missiles by the hundreds to add to a stockpile of thousands and thousands that can range all of our bases in the Middle East and in the Indian Ocean and Europe with ambitions to hit us here in the United States. That is not a tenable situation that we can tolerate for the long term. Certainly, Israel and our Arab friends can’t tolerate it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett