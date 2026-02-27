Cotton: We Cannot Allow Potential Iran Missile Arsenal to Threaten Our People, Our Homeland, Our Troops and Our Friends’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) laid out the threat he believes that Iran poses to the United States and its interests.

The Arkansas Republican said for decades, the Iranians have operated on the assumption they could win the negotiations but not the war.

According to Cotton, under President Donald Trump, the Iranians will lose both.

“Senator, I want to ask you this: When Iranian state television says they will not continue to enrich uranium and they continue to build up their ballistic missiles, they continue their saber-rattling against the U.S., and they’ve never agreed to anywhere, any place, anytime American inspectors, anyway, I have zero confidence that their word is worth anything,” host Sean Hannity said.

Cotton said, “Well, you shouldn’t, Sean. I don’t either. I don’t know who was calling significant progress from that meeting this morning. It sounds like it may have been the Iranians. Remember, they believed for 47 years that they can’t win a war, but they can win any negotiation. I think with Donald Trump, they’re like likely to lose both. As you said, they’re refusing to stop enriching uranium. That was a central demand of the president going back 10 years.”

“And as Marco Rubio very critically pointed out, this is not just about their nuclear program,” he continued. “They have thousands of ballistic missiles that threaten our bases in the Middle East, in Diego Garcia, in the Indian Ocean. Some of them can even range our bases in Europe. And they want to build missiles, as the president and Marco have said, to reach the United States. They have a space launch program, Sean. When was the last time you heard of Iran putting an astronaut into space? The reason they have that space launch program is it’s the exact same technology that would be used to build intercontinental missiles to hit us here in the United States. We cannot allow Iran to continue to build this massive missile arsenal to threaten our people, our homeland, our troops, and our friends.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor