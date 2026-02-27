Dem Rep. Lieu: ‘When We Flip the House, We’re Going to Subpoena Donald Trump’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said President Donald Trump would be subpoenaed to testify before Congress if the Democrats win control of the House in the November midterm elections.

Host Chris Jansing said, “Right now in Chappaqua, former president Bill Clinton, as you know, is testifying under oath. You said Republicans will regret setting this precedent. Exactly what we heard from Democratic members before they went in for that deposition this morning. But do you have any reason to believe that Donald Trump would ever testify at Epstein, even if Democrats take control of the House in the fall?”

Lieu said, “I do. Trump is all over the Epstein files. There are multiple allegations that Trump committed not only crimes, but serious crimes. And when we flip the House, we’re going to subpoena Donald Trump. And I do believe that we’re also going to get a trifecta in less than three years. And the Department of Justice is going to be under a Democratic administration, and they can force subpoenas. So Donald Trump is not going to be able to escape the Epstein files. He’ll be forced to testify about it at some point in the future.”

