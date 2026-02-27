GOP Rep. Roy: I ‘Avoid’ Saying We ‘Took Out’ Iran’s Nukes, ‘Assume’ They Have Operations

During an interview on Friday’s “Mark Levin Show” that took place prior to Israel’s strike on Iran, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) stated that he’s wary of saying we took out Iran’s nuclear capability and unless he knows we have for sure, “I’m going to assume that they’ve still got other operations always trying to operate.” But he is still glad that the strikes took place.

Roy said, “I’m very proud of what the president did in striking at their nuclear capability. I like to avoid, as I’m sure you do, saying that we took out their nuclear capability. Until I know for sure, I’m going to assume that they’ve still got other operations always trying to operate. But I’m glad we struck at their nuclear capability earlier this year and — or this past year.”

Roy added that “the president siding with Israel, the president taking out Iran’s nuclear capability, we’re minimizing our footprint of war while demonstrating strength and flexing our foreign policy muscle, that’s the right approach, that’s what a commander-in-chief does.”

