Khanna: GOP Reps ‘Mistreated’ Hillary Clinton, ‘There Was Some Sexism’

Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was “mistreated” by Republican representatives during a deposition about Jeffery Epstein.

Host Anderson Cooper said, “Yesterday, Secretary Clinton was saying that some of the questions she started to get toward the end were, you know, about UFOs and Pizzagate. Did that happen again today?”

Khanna said, “Not when I was there. They they stayed largely on topic. I will give the Republicans credit that for the portions I was there, it was more civil than I expected. In fact, you know, I’ve got to be candid. I think that there was some sexism in the way Secretary Clinton was treated. She was treated worse than President Clinton was treated.”

Cooper said, “President Clinton was treated better”

Khanna said, “In terms of the tone, in terms of the respect. And and I don’t understand why Secretary Clinton was called.”

He added, “There’s no reason that she should have been called. And I saying this objectively, President Clinton should have been called and he should have been subject to tough questioning but I think she was mistreated. And and I hope when people see the transcript and the video that will become clear.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN