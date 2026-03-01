Cotton: ‘This Is a Chance for the Iranian People to Rise Up and to Reclaim Their Freedom’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said the U.S. military strikes in Iran are “a chance for the Iranian people to rise up and to reclaim their freedom.”

Host Dana Bash said, “The question is the people below them and whether or not you are confident based on what you’re seeing, that enough of the Iranian regime was taken out, that there really can be a change in leadership. And then the next question is, how does that work?”

Cotton said, “Well, Dana, the more immediate question is Iranian military power. That’s what they’d use to retaliate against our bases, against our Arab friends, and against Israel. And that’s the methodical campaign that the United States and Israel is conducting today. We’ve always said Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. They also can’t be allowed to have a vast missile arsenal. And that’s exactly what they have. Thousands and thousands of missiles, much more than the United States and Israel have, and missile defense combined. And it’s much easier to kill the archer on the ground than it is to shoot his arrow out of the sky. So what the American people will see in the days ahead is going to be a methodical and systematic focus on Iran’s missiles, its missile launchers, and ultimately its missile manufacturing capability. So they can’t continue to threaten our troops and Israel and our other friends in the region. We don’t know what the future will hold for the Iranian regime. But as President Trump said, this is a chance for the Iranian people to rise up and to reclaim their freedom and to chart their own destiny after 47 years of violent oppression.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN