Dem Rep. Subramanyam: Iran Wasn’t ‘Imminent Threat’, They’ll Keep Pressure on Even if We Withdraw

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) discussed Iran and said that “I don’t see how a ceasefire is reached in the next couple of weeks, even if Trump wants to withdraw. They’re going to continue this pressure on us, and they’re going to show that the message they’re going to send is that you can’t mess with us anymore and that we’re going to just rebuild our ballistic missiles and everything else” and Iran wasn’t an “imminent threat to the United States.”

Subramanyam said, “We have picked a fight with Iran. … There was no imminent threat to the United States. We started this war with Iran. And so, we made this decision, we’re here now. We should have expected the Strait of Hormuz would need to be secure, and it’s not. And so, Iran is continuing to assert its security over that part. And we haven’t even seen the Houthi — the Houthis could take control over the Red Sea. … And so, there’s a big issue here with this war dragging on for a long time.”

He continued, “If you think Iran’s going to just accept a unilateral withdrawal whenever Trump wants and let him declare victory, that’s not going to happen. They’re going to continue to make life hard for us. So, I don’t see how a ceasefire is reached in the next couple of weeks, even if Trump wants to withdraw. They’re going to continue this pressure on us, and they’re going to show that the message they’re going to send is that you can’t mess with us anymore and that we’re going to just rebuild our ballistic missiles and everything else. So, that’s the concern right now.”

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