An Ohio father and his 11-year-old son were left dead after an alleged migrant truck driver failed to slow down in time and hit multiple vehicles, as well as another semi-truck, according to reports.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued a news release obtained by People, that shared that the trucker, Yvio Michel, 53, from Florida, had been driving a Great Dane “semi-truck” traveling north on February 28, when he smashed into the vehicles.

As a result of Michel’s semi-truck hitting multiple vehicles “that were backed up on Interstate 75 North,” Hurshel Gipson, 52, and his son were “pronounced dead at the scene,” the outlet reported.

Gipson and his son had been in a 2015 Buick Enclave with Gipson’s wife, Amanda, who survived the accident, though she sustained “serious injuries,” according to the outlet:

Yvio Michel, a 53-year-old man from Boynton Beach, Fla., was driving a Great Dane semi-truck north on Interstate 75 when he failed to keep enough distance as he approached congested traffic, hitting four passenger vehicles and another semi-truck, the agency said. Amanda Gipson, a 45-year-old woman from Lima, Ohio, was driving a 2015 Buick Enclave at the time, with her 52-year-old husband, Hurshel Gipson, and their 11-year-old son as passengers. Both her husband and child were pronounced dead at the scene, and she was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Michel was “charged with two counts of negligent homicide, two counts of vehicular manslaughter and failure to maintain an assured clear distance,” WLIO News reported.

Michel, who “pleaded not guilty,” is allegedly not a United States citizen and “has limited English-speaking abilities,” officials said, according to the outlet.

Under the Trump administration, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has launched several efforts to crack down on dangerous migrant truckers being able to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL).