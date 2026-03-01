Cruz: ‘No Indication’ Iran ‘Close to Getting Nuclear Weapons’ — ‘Our Bombing Was Devastating’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,’ Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he had “no indication” Iran was “anywhere close” to having a nuclear weapon since Operation Midnight Hammer last June “was devastating.”

Host Margaret Brennan asked, “Can you tell us if you believe there was an ongoing nuclear program?”

Cruz said, “There is no doubt that a year ago, Iran had an active an ongoing nuclear program. We took out the vast majority of that at the end of the 12-Day War.”

Brennan said, “That intelligence assessment was not made public if that it what was briefed to you.”

Cruz continued, “We took out — We launched targeted bombs at the end of the 12-Day War where we dropped the equivalent of about a third of a nuclear weapon on those underground facilities. Facilities like Fordow, built into the base of a mountain. The bunker buster bombs we used, Israel doesn’t have those bombs, no other country has those bombs. We took them out last year. The Iranians were still hellbent on rebuilding them.”

Brennan said, “In terms of containing the risk who s securing the nuclear material that you say still exist in Iran?”

Cruz said, “Look, the quantity of nuclear material, I didn’t say anything one way or another on that. What I said is, they were building nuclear weapons a year ago and our bombing took that out. They also had an ongoing desire to rebuild them. I don’t have present-day intelligence on what progress they had made toward rebuilding nuclear weapons since we bombed their facilites. I have no indication that that they were anywhere close to getting nuclear weapons, because our bombing was devastating.”

