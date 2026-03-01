Exclusive — FDA Commissioner Marty Makary Issues Warning: Unexplained Happenings in Health as Microplastics Skyrocket

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary talked about microplastics.

Makary said, “No one really knows the consequences of its estrogen-binding properties, of its inflammatory characteristics. Things are happening in our society that we don’t have an explanation for.”

