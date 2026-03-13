Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Celebrates Women’s History Month in Sultry Adam Lippes Leopard Skirt

First Lady Melania Trump welcomed guests to the White House on Thursday evening to celebrate Women’s History Month, choosing a sulty leopard skirt from Adam Lippes — the man behind the first lady’s sharply tailored double-breasted wool coat that she donned on Inauguration Day last year.
Melania Trump hosted the event, alongside her husband, in the East Room of the White House, wearing a Levi belted leopard-print chenille maxi skirt from Adam Lippes.
Mrs. Trump paired the skirt with a cashmere crewneck sweater from Ralph Lauren and Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies 120 Pumps in black suede.
The skirt retails for $1,145, while the sweater goes for about $400. Mrs. Trump’s Louboutin pumps are no longer for sale, but second-hand pairs are available online.
“To all of the young women, entrepreneurs, and future leaders: Make time for yourself, educate yourself daily, and spread your passion,” Mrs. Trump said in her remarks at the event. “Be courageous and take risks. Advance your profession through inspiration. Be a bold chief executive while keeping your family—if you choose so—at the center of our nation’s future.”
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a Women’s History Month event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Every year, March is designated Women’s History Month by presidential proclamation. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a Women’s History Month event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a Women’s History Month event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Every year, March is designated Women’s History Month by presidential proclamation. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: First lady Melania Trump attends a Women’s History Month event in the East Room of the White House on March 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. The United States has observed Women’s History Month in March since 1987. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a Women’s History Month event in the East Room of the White House on March 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. The United States has observed Women’s History Month in March since 1987. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a Women’s History Month event in the East Room of the White House on March 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. The United States has observed Women’s History Month in March since 1987. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host a Women’s History Month Celebration at the White House on March 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. The United States has observed Women’s History Month in March since 1987. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host a Women’s History Month Celebration at the White House on March 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. The United States has observed Women’s History Month in March since 1987. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump attends a Women’s History Month event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a Women’s History Month event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
US President Donald Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a Women’s History Month event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
US President Donald Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a Women’s History Month event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a Women’s History Month event in the East Room of the White House on March 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. The United States has observed Women’s History Month in March since 1987. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, right, and First Lady Melania Trump depart following a Women’s History Month event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Every year, March is designated Women’s History Month by presidential proclamation. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
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