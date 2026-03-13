Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Celebrates Women’s History Month in Sultry Adam Lippes Leopard Skirt

First Lady Melania Trump welcomed guests to the White House on Thursday evening to celebrate Women’s History Month, choosing a sulty leopard skirt from Adam Lippes — the man behind the first lady’s sharply tailored double-breasted wool coat that she donned on Inauguration Day last year.

Melania Trump hosted the event, alongside her husband, in the East Room of the White House, wearing a Levi belted leopard-print chenille maxi skirt from Adam Lippes.

Mrs. Trump paired the skirt with a cashmere crewneck sweater from Ralph Lauren and Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies 120 Pumps in black suede.

The skirt retails for $1,145, while the sweater goes for about $400. Mrs. Trump’s Louboutin pumps are no longer for sale, but second-hand pairs are available online.

“To all of the young women, entrepreneurs, and future leaders: Make time for yourself, educate yourself daily, and spread your passion,” Mrs. Trump said in her remarks at the event. “Be courageous and take risks. Advance your profession through inspiration. Be a bold chief executive while keeping your family—if you choose so—at the center of our nation’s future.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.