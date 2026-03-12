Actor Nick Offerman Rages at Co-Star Dennis Quaid: ‘Crazy Trump Guy’

Former Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman is blasting Dennis Quaid as “crazy” for daring to support President Donald Trump.

Offerman, who co-starred with Quaid in the 2025 film, Sovereign, is blasting the Reagan star for being a “crazy Trump guy,” and saying that Quaid somehow hid his true feelings for all these years, The Wrap reported.

Appearing on Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett’s podcast, Lovett or Leave It, Offerman dove headfirst into the typical intolerant Hollywood hate for anyone who is a Christian and not a radical leftist by attacking the man he only just worked with a year ago.

“Dennis Quaid is in it, and he unfortunately is a crazy Trump guy with a gospel record,” complained exclaimed, adding that he is speaking of “real life,” not the movie.

“He, like, exploded. Right after we finished the movie,” the intolerant Offerman exclaimed, “he suddenly came out with a gospel country record and went on Tucker Carlson and fuckin’ Hannity to, like, play his Trump gospel songs. And we were like, ‘What?’ I mean, he’s a hero of my life. Like, I’ve looked up to him. He’s a great actor.”

Offerman then accused Quaid of being “very crazy” like his brother, Randy Quaid.

“He was very crazy, and he went away,” he said of Randy Quaid, “but Dennis, like, kept it under wraps until just last year,” Offerman insisted.

Offerman has revealed his intolerance for Quaid’s center right political views before.

Last July Offerman, who is estimated to have a net worth of $25 million, ripped Quaid for supporting Trump and Republicans because the “the great bounty this country” is “disproportionately pocketed by the ultra-wealth.”

On the other hand, Offerman has felt completely at ease pushing his own radical political ideals. He was even called on the carpet for a “funny” Kamala Harris ad during the recent presidential campaign in which he suggested it would be OK to beat up elderly voters who didn’t vote for Harris.

during the pandemic, Offerman was also at the forefront of pushing Americans to take the COVID vaccine.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston