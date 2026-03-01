Lankford: Iranian People Need to Choose Their Leaders

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said that the Iranian people needed “to have the opportunity to be able to actually choose their leaders.”

Lankford said, “We certainly have been provoked on there’s just a year ago, when over a hundred and 80 attacks from Iran on Americans, either through their proxies, are directly from Iran.”

He continued, “We ended their nuclear program, and they said we’re going to start all over again because they are determined to have a nuclear weapon. And so this is the moment of be able to say you’re, going to stop attacking American citizens and you’re not going to have a nuclear weapon.”

He added, “The Iranian people need to have the opportunity to be able to actually choose their leaders, to actually be able to live in freedom. Our beef is not with the Iranian people. We have great connection with Iranian people. Our problem is with an Iranian regime that continues to be able to attack their neighbors. Every military base we have in the region is because of the threat of Iran. The constant issues that we have in destabilizing the Middle East is because of Iran. This has been a decades-long issue that we can’t just ignore. And to say it’s going to one day get better, and Neville Chamberlain can say, we’ll have peace in our time if we just ignore it and one day it’ll get better. It’s not getting better, and day after day just continues to get worse as they march towards their next weapon system.”

