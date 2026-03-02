Durbin: ‘American Public Is Bewildered’ as to Why We Are Striking Iran

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said the “American public is bewildered as to why” President Donald Trump is conducting military strikes on Iran.

Durbin said, “Let me tell you, if the American people are bewildered as to what this is all about, they’re in good company. It started off by saying we’re going to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Well, I agreed with that years ago and still think that that’s proper. And then came the second explanation. No, it isn’t about that. It’s about ballistic missiles. They are developing ballistic missiles that threaten the United States. Then came the whole argument about whether or not we were going to do something to stop them from developing terrorism around the world, an imminent threat to the United States. Today, Secretary of State Rubio put in a fourth idea. And the fourth idea was we did it because Israel was going to attack anyway, and we were going to be vulnerable after that attack. So we have all these rationales and this president and his administration failing to come to Congress, as required by the Constitution, to clearly explain to the American people the reason for this war.”

He added, “It’s a dangerous thing for a president to start a war. It’s easier to get into war than it is to get out. The president needs and the military deserves public support for the risks that they’re taking, the dangers that they’re facing because of the president’s orders. And if the American public is bewildered as to why we’re doing this, it’s not a good start.”

