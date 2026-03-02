John Brennan: Trump’s Strikes on Iran ‘Drastically Bad Mistake’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” former CIA Director John Brennan said President Donald Trump’s military strikes on Iran were a “drastically bad mistake.”

Brennan said, “I think this is the second time this century that the United States has made a drastically bad mistake in terms of engaging in conflict in the Middle East. The first one was in 2003 when we invaded Iraq. And that ushered in then years and years of chaos and violence and terrorism. It gave birth to ISIS and we’re just getting over 20 years of that confusion and, chaos. Now we’re going ahead and carrying out this major attack against a very large country, Iran, which is much larger than Iraq. And there’s a lot of history here, obviously, in the region and so on. But what we’ve seen in the past several days is devastating attacks against Iran and the Iranian government. The Iranian regime is not relenting at this point, and that’s why they’re throwing everything they have at nearby targets, whether it be U.S. bases or the Gulf Arab states, whatever.”

He added, “This is such a tragic, tragic, senseless and needless loss of life that we’re seeing right now as Senator Warner said, there was no imminent threat. Clearly, I think the administration is now making things up in order to try to justify what is happening. What’s clear to me is that Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long wanted to have this type of military operation against Iran, he was able to bring Trump along and got him to engage in something like this.”

