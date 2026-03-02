Netanyahu: If We Didn’t Hit Iran Now, We Couldn’t in Future, They Were Building New Missile, Nuke Sites That Would Be ‘Immune’ from Strikes

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that action had to be taken against Iran because they had “started building new sites, new places, underground bunkers that would make their ballistic missile program and their atomic bomb programs immune within months. If no action was taken now, no action could be taken in the future.”

Netanyahu said, “The reason that we had to act now is because, they were — after we hit their nuclear sites and their ballistic missiles program, you’d think they would learn a lesson. But they didn’t, because they’re unreformable. They’re totally fanatic about this, about the goal of destroying America. So, they started building new sites, new places, underground bunkers that would make their ballistic missile program and their atomic bomb programs immune within months. If no action was taken now, no action could be taken in the future.”

He continued, “And then they could target America, they could blackmail America, they could threaten us and threaten everyone in between. So, action had to be taken, and you needed a resolute President like Donald J. Trump to take that action. And we are his very strong and able partners, and our alliance today is so strong. We had to take the action now, and we did. Otherwise, the Iranian mass murder regime would have immunity from future action.”

