Maher: ‘Newsom’s a Pretty Liberal Guy’

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher characterized California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) as “a pretty liberal guy.”

While discussing the wealth tax on billionaires proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Maher said, “It’s interesting that there is a split in the Democrat — Gavin Newsom’s a pretty liberal guy. He’s against this.”

Maher added that he doesn’t think a tax on billionaires is a big deal for them, but if you do implement one at the state level, people leave the state, and stated that a federal version of a wealth tax isn’t going to happen.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett