Warner: Trump ‘Has Not Made the Case’ Iran Was Imminent Threat

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said President Donald Trump had not made the case for the military action in Iran.

Warner said, “Americans are paying $122 million a day extra in gas coming right out of their pockets, that, combined with the declining job numbers, that combined with the stock market crashing, going into this war without I don’t feel like the appropriate preparation or having made the case the American public, I think we’ve got a lot of explaining to do. We don’t know how long Iran will last. The notion and I heard the general earlier, I think we are attiring some of their forces, but we still don’t know whether those ballistic missiles are being totally eliminated or they’re just being hidden. And my fear is that we are running down on the munitions that intercepts the missiles.”

He added, “I really do feel like when we’ve got America’s interest, when we’ve got dead service members, that we’ve not made the case, that the President has not made the case, that this was an imminent threat, and we don’t know where this is going to end up, I think on a war of choice, I think he chose the wrong time. And frankly, one of the things that I would point out, the president said to the Iranian people to rise up. What happens if 200,000 Iranians protest in Tehran and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard then massacres 20, 30, 40,000 of them? Will we have an obligation then to put troops on the ground?”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN