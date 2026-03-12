Cruz: ‘The Threat of Terrorist Attack Is Higher Now than It Has Been in Decades’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned the United States was at risk for a terrorist attack.

According to the Texas Republican, the threat was higher now than it had been in decades because of porous borders under the previous regime and the government shutdown impacting the Department of Homeland Security.

Cruz said, “Well, Sean, as we sit here right now tonight, the threat of terrorist attack is higher now than it has been in decades. And there are two causes of it. Number one, we had four years under Joe Biden of open borders. We had 12 million people flood across the border — basically an open invitation to every terrorist, every Hamas and Hezbollah and IRGC terrorist come to America. We have seen in just the last week two terrorist attacks unfold. We saw just over a week ago in Austin, Texas, a deranged killer showing up in a sweatshirt that said ‘property of Allah’ in a T-shirt underneath with an Iranian flag opened fire at a bar in Austin, Texas, killing several Texans, wounding more than a dozen more. It was a brazen act of terrorism. Then we saw just a couple of days ago, two ISIS terrorists from Pennsylvania travel to New York and throw two handmade bombs. Bombs filled with nails and bolts designed to kill as many people as possible. Fortunately, these terrorists were not very bright terrorists. So, they didn’t actually know how to make bombs that worked. So, the bombs didn’t detonate.”

“But the terrorists told the Department of Justice they had hoped to kill a lot more people than the Boston bombers did at the Boston Marathon,” he continued. “Those are the two terrorist attacks we’ve seen, and we are at danger of more. We have had radical Muslim clerics in the Middle East call for fatwas, issue fatwas against America, instruct Islamists to try to kill as many Americans as they can. And I got to tell you the most indefensible part of all of this — at a time when we are facing profound threats of terrorism, every single Democrat except John Fetterman has voted over and over and over again to shut down the Department of Homeland Security. The Department of Homeland Security, its central purpose is to prevent acts of terrorism. And the Democrats are saying defund DHS when we’re facing a massive risk of terrorism.”

