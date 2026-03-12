Schiff: Republicans Know Losing Control of the Senate in Midterms Is Possible

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Senate Republicans know there was a possibility they could lose control of the U.S. Senate in the midterms.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “A big development in the Senate today on a couple of levels. First of all, an 89 to 10 vote, on a bill that The New York Times says is the largest piece of housing legislation in 36 years. Bipartisan bill, Republican Tim Scott, Senator Elizabeth Warren getting together legislatively. But Donald Trump had issued an order to the Republican Senate. They must not vote on anything in the Senate until they have voted on what he calls the SAVE Act, the bill that requires you to have a passport to vote in America. John Thune, Republican leader, just defied Donald Trump and did it.”

Schiff said, “Yes well Thune understands that he’s got members who are deeply at risk. A year ago was hard to see how Democrats could flip the Senate. Now it is very easy to see the pathway to do that. He sees it as well as we do. And Donald Trump can say what Donald Trump wants to say, but Thune obligation is to his members. And so we had this a big vote on a meaningful housing bill. And to me, the most remarkable thing about all of this was Donald Trump, according to speaker Mike Johnson said this week in a conversation between the two of them, that people don’t give a blank about housing.”

