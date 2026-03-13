Exclusive: HHS Admiral Debunks Euthanasia Myths, Says Trump Creating Culture of Life

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Assistant Secretary for the Department of HHS, Admiral Brian Christine talked about euthanasia.

Christine said, “I don’t and we don’t at HHS, we don’t deny that suffering is real. I’m a surgeon. I practiced for over 30 years. I understand that suffering is real.

However, just because someone suffers doesn’t eliminate that innate dignity they have as being a human.”

