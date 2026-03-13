Fmr. Clinton Official, Biden Staffer Metzl: ‘Iran Threat Was Growing’, Other Presidents Didn’t ‘Do Enough’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Atlantic Council Senior Fellow, former World Health Organization Adviser, former NSC official during the Clinton administration, and Deputy Staff Director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under then-Sen. Joe Biden Jamie Metzl said that “The Iran threat was growing. Presidents, under both parties, spoke a good game, and we didn’t really do enough,” and “this was not a war of choice, as some people are saying. This was a provoked war, and provoked by Iran.”

Metzl said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:20:00] “There is real opportunity, and there are real dangers, and so we’re going to have to navigate everything carefully.”

Host Brian Kilmeade then asked, “Did you expect, at one point, throughout your career, that the U.S. would be confronting Iran?”

Metzl answered, “We had to. The Iran threat was growing. Presidents, under both parties, spoke a good game, and we didn’t really do enough, and Iran was building its nuclear weapons capacity, its long-range ballistic missiles, it was supporting these terror proxy groups all around. The threat was growing. We had to do something. And, as you know, I’m not a huge fan of President Trump in everything, but he was the one who said we actually have to lance this boil, and who knows how it’s going to play out, but I definitely think this was not a war of choice, as some people are saying. This was a provoked war, and provoked by Iran.”

Metzl added that Iran’s enriched uranium has to be taken away.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett