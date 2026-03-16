Dem Rep. Smith: Both Sides Want to Fund TSA, Coast Guard, FEMA, But Dems Don’t Want to Fund ICE

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) stated that “Democrats and Republicans have both wanted to fund TSA for some time, and, also, the Coast Guard and FEMA and everything else. What we don’t want to fund is ICE.”

Smith said, “Democrats and Republicans have both wanted to fund TSA for some time, and, also, the Coast Guard and FEMA and everything else. What we don’t want to fund is ICE. And the notion that, somehow, that’s trivial, ICE basically murdered two people in Minnesota. The rights of Americans are being violated all across this country. The notion that that should be reformed is an important substantive issue, too. … [T]he two people who got killed in Minnesota and…all the people who have suffered because of this, that’s real, too.”

He added, “And there’s a simple solution: Fund everything but ICE. And we’ve had that on the table for three or four weeks. Now, I will say, we need to get in there and figure it out and get this done. But whenever people say oh, Congress, they’re just not paying attention, they just have — these are substantive, really important issues that I kind of think we ought to address. Now, yeah, let’s get to work, let’s figure it out. I know how serious it is and how important it is, and we need to get this solved. Don’t disagree with that at all.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett