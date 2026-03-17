GOP Rep. Harris: Trump’s Trying to Avoid Troops in Iran, But We Do Need to Deal With Enriched Uranium

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) said that he thinks President Donald Trump “is doing everything to avoid putting boots on the ground” in Iran, but Iran’s enriched uranium “needs to be seized or taken out” and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “is continuing to fight, that is going to have to be dealt with in one way or another.”

Harris said, “I think that there have been concern[s] that it could come to a time that we face that. I think the President is doing everything to avoid putting boots on the ground, though he doesn’t take that off the table. No wise military leader would ever take that off the table.”

He continued, “But I do think that it’s important that there’s going to be some important folks that have to move in there, whether special ops or others, you’ve got that uranium that needs to be seized or taken out, that enriched uranium, that’s an important part. And so — and then you’ve got this Revolutionary Guard that is continuing to fight, that is going to have to be dealt with in one way or another.”

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