Whitehouse: ‘Weaponized MAGA, DOJ’ Is Not Protecting Judges

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said the “weaponized MAGA” Department of Justice was not protecting federal judges.

Whitehouse said, “Boasberg did the job the way he should. And that’s what drives MAGA crazy. They run across judges to do the job the way they should, and they don’t like the results and so you get into the sort of crazy ranting and raving of the president against Judge Boasberg, which is really, really out of line. And I hope that the chief justice steps up a little bit more his efforts to protect the district judges. Because this assault on Boasberg is part of a continuing pattern. And I think the district judges are starting to get but fed up that they’re not getting more cover, more protection, more a seriousness out of the chief justice.”

He continued, “The problem here is that we cannot get the Marshals Service, which is supposed to defend these judges, to confirm that it will investigate behind the guy who got revved up and utter the threat to look at whether or not there’s any method, any conspiracy, any enterprise, any orchestration of those threats. This is like investigative technique 101. And when they say that, that’s like super easy question. Will you do that? Yeah, of course that’s what we do. And instead they won’t give us that answer. So these judges are actually quite exposed. If the Marshal Service and the MAGA Department of Justice is not looking behind the other of the threat to look at these patterns and these, seeming, orchestrations of threats, and of course, that is the purpose.”

He added, “The weaponized MAGA, DOJ is who’s in charge. When you have a system like this, it’s really, really important that the laws be properly enforced. And we have laws about conspiracy. We have laws about racketeering enterprises. We have laws about soliciting or orchestrating threats. All of that is in the law.”

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