Dem Rep. McGovern: Operation Epic Fury Gives China, Russia Precedent on Taiwan, Ukraine

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) said that China is probably thinking “now’s a good time for me to go in and take over Taiwan or Russia’s saying don’t talk to me about Ukraine, because you’re going into Venezuela, you’re going into Iran, you’re going into now, Cuba.”

McGovern said, “[Trump] talks about turning Cuba into a U.S. client state. Imagine being a Cuban and hearing that, basically, that the United States will take over and you do whatever Donald Trump tells you to do. The bottom line is, the people of Cuba should determine their future, not Donald Trump, not Marco Rubio, not a bunch of Cuban exiles in Miami who, quite frankly, haven’t been on the island for decades, but the people of Cuba.”

He continued, “And Donald Trump thinks he can bully himself around the world and take over this country or that country or whatever country he wants. That’s going to come back to bite us in the rear end, quite frankly. And it’s a really dangerous precedent. I can only imagine what China and Russia are thinking right now. China is probably saying, hey, you know what, now’s a time — now’s a good time for me to go in and take over Taiwan or Russia’s saying don’t talk to me about Ukraine, because you’re going into Venezuela, you’re going into Iran, you’re going into now, Cuba. Come on, this is crazy.”

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