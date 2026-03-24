Howard Dean: If Trump Sends 3,000 Troops into Iran, It Will End the GOP’s ‘Grip on Power’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said if President Donald Trump sends 3,000 troops into Iran, it will be the end of the Republican Party’s grip on power.

Dean said, “Trump’s got himself in a real jam. His characteristic, principal characteristics is he does things without thinking about what the consequences are and now we found out. I personally don’t believe we’re going to send 3,000 paratroopers on the ground in Iran, because we’re going to get absolutely slaughtered. The Iranians are a serious power. And one thing I agree with Trump on is they’re a despicable group of people that are running Iran, and they have taken advantage of their own people and suppressed them. And produced all kinds of horrible human rights violations, including sacrificing 7,000 of them as punishment for the recent uprisings. So it would be great to get rid of them. But you, when you’re going to do something like that you actually have a plan and Trump never had a plan and now he’s stuck. What a surprise is why he went bankrupt five times when he was in the real estate business. You get out over your skis and now you’re stuck.”

He added, “I would be shocked if he sent 3,000 troops, and not because our troops aren’t great, but because it means the end of his, the Republican Party’s grip on power, for sure.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN