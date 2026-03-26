GOP Rep. McCormick: TSA Should Be Privatized at All Airports

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) said that he wants to see TSA privatized like it already is at some airports.

While discussing the DHS shutdown, McCormick said that Democrats are trying to “defund law enforcement” unless they get their way, and “Most people don’t even understand what they’re asking for, they just don’t like waiting in the lines at the airport. The airport line shouldn’t be happening because, right now, that’s — we tried to pass a separate funding bill for those people.”

He added, “Look, I’d love to privatize it, like they do in San Francisco, for everybody. … Everybody. Every single airport.”

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