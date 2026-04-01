Chip Roy: Funding DHS Through Reconciliation ‘Dangerous’, May Be Needed

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) stated that trying to resolve the DHS shutdown through budget reconciliation is “dangerous” “because we’re now pulling out of the normal appropriations process, this funding for Homeland Security” and may not even be able to be done in time, but “we may have to do that, because Democrats do not want to do the right thing.”

Roy said, [relevant remarks begin around 25:50] “[C]an we go to reconciliation to beat the Democrats right now and fund ICE and Border Patrol or other elements of DHS for two or three or five years into the future? Yes, we can, and we may have to do that, because Democrats do not want to do the right thing. But that’s a sticky wicket. That is a dangerous proposition, because we’re now pulling out of the normal appropriations process, this funding for Homeland Security. But we may have to do it, because Democrats refuse to do what is right and fund our law enforcement personnel within DHS.”

He added that if the Senate bill had passed, “I don’t know that we can get a reconciliation 2.0 done fast enough.”

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