Chip Roy: I’d Probably Accept Funding Everything in DHS But ICE ERO

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said that he likely would accept a compromise to support a bill to fund everything in DHS but ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

Roy said, [relevant remarks begin around 31:30] “I went to bed thinking I was not thrilled, but that I could accept the debate of them possibly passing the bill without ICE ERO funding, that is the internal enforcement and removal operations, right? I thought, okay, I get that they have an issue with that. I disagree. I think we should fund it, right? And that’s my position, fully fund it. That’s my position, to be clear. But was I willing to go, alright, on Friday, let’s fund everything except for that, and then we’ll figure out how to deal with that in reconciliation? Yeah, I was chewing on that, and we were trying to work through what we might do.”

He added, “If you had that half — or that portion of ICE that is ERO, I would disagree, but I could have probably said, alright, to get everything else funded, let’s fund it, don’t zero it out, just don’t fund ERO and then we can come back and debate that, figure it out in reconciliation.”

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