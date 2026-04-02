Carville: Dems Will Go After Trump’s ‘Stupid Jackass Kids and their Spouses’ after Midterms

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Wednesday on the “Politicon” podcast Democratic strategist James Carville said President Donald Trump, his children and his children’s spouses will face investigations if the Democrats win the midterms.

Carville said, “Listen to me Trump I’m going to tell your fat fucking ass something you’re getting ready to get the living crap kicked out of you. You don’t know because they haven’t really told you. And let me tell you something, they’re going to take them to start breaking the news to you kind of gently, and you’re going to sit there and wonder what it feels like to be punched in the mouth by Mike Tyson. But you won’t know because it’s quite one thing to imagine what it’s like to get punched in the mouth by Mike Tyson. It’s another thing to get punched in the mouth by Mike Tyson. And that’s what’s going to happen to you in November.”

He continued, “Now let me tell you about let’s talk about your future, your post November 31st. People are not going to return your phone calls. They’re going to correctly think you’re yesterday. They’ll say, well, he’s got two years left. He can do damage. No one gives a shit about him. The Democrats are going to investigate you to no end. I would like to introduce you to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D, Rhode Island.”

He added, “Congressman Jeffries and Senator Schumer, they’re going to go down to the White House on November 10th. And then you’re going to have some stiff photo of them sitting there, talking about collegiality and cooperation. Don’t believe that bullshit. Then start going after you. Then they to start figuring out where all the money stolen is from. Then they’re going to go after you stupid jackass kids and their spouses and all of the bullshit that you see, and they’re going to investigate shit out of you. And then when it comes to this stuff, you’re doing in Iran, I got to tell you, you’re getting really, really, really close to war crimes here. You’re probably going to cross the line.”

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