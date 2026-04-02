Dem Rep. Quigley: ‘We Held Out’ on DHS Shutdown to Reform ICE, Iran ‘Very Dangerous’ to Homeland

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) said that “we held out” on funding all of DHS “because reforming ICE was extremely important to every American.” And stated that we’re still in a situation with Iran that is “very dangerous” to America’s homeland.

Quigley stated, “The bottom line is, the Republicans are going to do anything to avoid reforming ICE. The reason we held out, and the reason this mattered, is because reforming ICE was extremely important to every American. So, I don’t see that happening if reconciliation works this way. When they decide to do this, if they’re successful, I am not sure. But all of this could have happened a long time ago. The fact of the matter is, we had it on the floor, willing to fund everything but ICE, and then come back and work on that to see if that’s possible. So, obviously, this will be their catch-all.”

Later, after the discussion turned to the war in Iran, Quigley said, “We are still in a dangerous situation. Wars in the Middle East don’t go by script. The president can’t control it from afar, and it’s still very dangerous, to our troops, to our economy, to the homeland, to our allies. The threat of escalation is still there.”

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