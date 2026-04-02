Marlow: CB Bucknor Just Single-Handedly Legitimized Robot Umpires in Baseball

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about umpiring.

Marlow said, “You can see he steps right in the middle, and the umpire just says he didn’t step on the base and calls him out. And then, you know, the robot makes the call that he’s safe. And that makes me think, well, maybe it is time to start incorporating the robots in our life.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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