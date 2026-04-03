Dem Rep. Landsman: We Have ‘Destroyed’ the ‘Shield’ Around Iran’s Enrichment, That Was the Goal

On Thursday’s broadcast of WBUR’s “Here and Now,” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) stated that the operation in Iran has been executed “successfully, in terms of the overall objective, which was to destroy the weapons shield that was being built up, the rockets, the missiles, the launchers, the ships to protect the enrichment facilities, that has been destroyed.”

Co-host Robin Young asked, “So, Rep. Landsman, briefly, did you think President Trump succeeded in making a case to the country last night?”

Landsman answered, “No. … He has made things so much more difficult for the military and the folks on the ground who have executed this operation successfully, in terms of the overall objective, which was to destroy the weapons shield that was being built up, the rockets, the missiles, the launchers, the ships to protect the enrichment facilities, that has been destroyed. And it doesn’t mean that they are out of weapons, but, that, ultimately, their ability to build back up their enrichment work has diminished significantly.”

Landsman also said that “we have destroyed that missile shield. … Which gives us the ability to resolve the issue of getting that uranium out at some point. If the missile shield had been built, it becomes very difficult for us to get in there, and it becomes much easier for them to get to weapons-grade uranium.”

He added, “I think the military was prepared for this operation. I think what the president has done is confuse everybody as to what the operation is, and it was not regime change. It wasn’t anything to do with the enrichment facilities or the enriched uranium. It was to destroy what was being built as a weapons shield around the enriched uranium. So, that meant the launchers, the rockets, the missiles.”

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