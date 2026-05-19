JD Vance on ‘Rededicate 250’: Religion that Formed American Consciousness Founded on Principles and Divinity of Jesus Christ

The religion that “formed the American consciousness” was “decidedly Christian, founded upon the principles and the divinity of Jesus Christ,” Vice President JD Vance said in a message for the “Rededicate 250” celebration of faith on the National Mall Sunday.

During the event – described as a “National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving” to God – Vance offered a message to attendees, reminding them of the importance of the Christian foundation of America and the reality that Jesus is Lord.

“In 1783 Washington also proclaimed that imitation of divine charity is necessary for the mutual affection of our citizenry and the happiness of our nation,” Vance said. “If we do not see that God loves us, we have little reason and little inspiration to love one another.”

“This love, which forms our morality, is the foundation of a peaceful and healthful society,” the vice president said, pointing to the “renewed sense of faith emerging among America’s young people, defying predictions” that faith is dying.

“Today, a wave of young Americans is returning to the pews, and we know that they’re looking for meaning, for authority, for direction, and of course, for closeness with God,” Vance said. “That should give all of us hope for our future together as Americans.”

Vance said it gives him hope as vice president of the nation and reminded Americans that prayer is not only reserved for times of crisis. Rather, it is a “continual disposition of love toward God, and through that, love toward one another, through our fellow citizens. As we celebrate 250 years, I thank you all for joining on such a happy and wonderful occasion,” he said, asking Americans to pray for him as well as for President Trump and members of the administration, that they “know the path God wants us to walk.”

“Pray for courage that we have the ability to walk that path. You’ll be in my prayers, as I hope I’ll be in yours,” he added.

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Vance’s remark about religion and faith growing is reflected in a recent Pew Research survey, which found a growing number of Americans saying religion is, indeed, gaining influence in society.

As Breitbart News reported:

According to the findings, 37 percent of Americans now say that religion is gaining influence in American life, reflecting a trending jump in the last few years. While 61 percent say religion is losing influence in American life, that represents a dramatic fall in those sentiments over the last few years as well. Pew Research put it in further perspective: “The share saying religion is gaining influence has risen 19 percentage points in the last two years and is now as high as it has been in Center surveys going back to 2002.”

Of those who say religion’s influence is growing, a majority – 55 percent – view that as a positive development.