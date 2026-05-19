Kristen Stewart Is Sick of Making Movies for ‘F**king Billionaires,’ Wants to Put ‘Weird S**t’ on YouTube

Actress Kristen Stewart has expressed dismay with the “capitalistic” film studio system enriching “billionaires” and now wants to start making movies for YouTube.

The former Twilight star revealed her thoughts about the current state of Hollywood in a lengthy interview with Variety.

“I’m just so sick of the rules and I’m so sick of the system. It is not designed for artists to express themselves. We’re just really under the thumb of different priorities that don’t align with real dream-making,” she said.

“And I don’t mean to wax poetically because I mean this so very literally, I just don’t think that it’s possible to create sort of radical, vital work under capitalistic parameters,” she added. “Especially like, most of the people in charge are a bunch of bros that have come up under a bunch of other bros and those people don’t really identify with the type of things that I personally want to say, that the people I align with want to say.”

While Stewart appreciated studios buying up movies at the Cannes Film Festival, she felt that reduced movies to a Golden Ticket system.

“What, are we going to like, wait to be chosen like a fucking golden ticket? Like,’“I got the golden ticket! I can make one fucking movie!’ We need to make more work. There needs to be more work, more output, more connection and less fear and less fucking bureaucracy and also less making billionaires more fucking billionaires,” she said.

“It’s driving me insane. We spend so much money, we just like hemorrhage money making stuff in a system that honestly is not designed for us,” she added. “Like we can’t shoot in L.A., it’s absolutely impossible and it’s where our fucking entire business was born. There’s no way to play the game anymore.”

So where would Stewart like to take her next project? YouTube.

“But my goal is to make something for really nothing with my friends before the end of the year and put it on fucking YouTube,” she said. “I want to make weird shit. And I’m fully OK doing that in a kind of insulated, bizarre way. But I don’t want to do the thing where I wait five years for someone to give me $1 million to make something. I’m going to make it fucking tomorrow.”