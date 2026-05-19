Nolte: Hayden Panettiere Refuses to Name Oscar-Winner Who Exposed Himself

Nashville actress Hayden Panettiere claims she was a victim of two incidents of sexual misconduct and refuses to name the guilty parties, even though both involved famous actors. In her new autobiography, Panettiere also says she…

…was bullied by a kindergarten teacher

…was “groomed” and “pushed” into becoming a child actress

…was emotionally neglected by her mother

…had no friends on the Nashville set

Panettiere says the following happened to her when she was only 18…

“Even though I felt I could make healthy decisions, safe decisions [at that age], I wasn’t capable of being fully aware of what was going on around me,” Panettiere revealed on The Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast. “It wasn’t until I found myself in predicaments that I realized my perspective completely shifted, and I realized I was in danger. By the time I realized I was in danger, I was quite literally out to sea.”

“I had been having a great time [on a boat at sea]. There was no hints of anything like that happening. I was led by somebody that I had grown to trust and [led into] a small room,” she continued. “She physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man who was very famous and this was just an average day for him and this is something that happens all the time.”

“I had nowhere to hide. I bolted. I hid wherever I could think to hide on a boat,” she added. “There was no jumping off and swimming away. and I realized that there was nobody who was going to be empathetic to my situation, that this was nothing new to them.”

Someone supposedly earned the trust of an 18-year-old, lured her on a boat, took her out to sea, and then deposited her into the bed of a “famous” man who was naked.

But Panettiere won’t name those guilty.

There’s more. She claims an Oscar-winning actor exposed himself to her at a party, according to People:

According to the memoir, one man, whom she does not name, approached her as she was putting on her coat and pointed to what he claimed was gum stuck to his pants. “I looked down and recoiled,” Panettiere wrote. “This well-respected, award-winning actor’s testicles were hanging out from his unzipped fly.”

She says she didn’t even tell the friend she was with about the indecent exposure because she believed “the moment had passed” and that “some older men had just grown up with no manners.”

What we have here is one more case of a narcissistic actress who wants to sell books and retain her Hollywood status at the expense of … future victims.

What happened to women having the backs of other women?

With the harrowing boat incident, Panettiere even admits “that this was nothing new to them.” Why, then, would she not want to warn other 18-year-olds to stay as far away as possible from these predators?

There’s no good answer. She’s either lying or would prefer to milk the situation for book royalties instead of preventing the next young woman from becoming a victim.