Alex Wagner: Pete Hegseth ‘Will Be Found Guilty of War Crimes’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” political commentator Alex Wagner predicted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “will be found guilty of war crimes.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “When your character on SNL is indiscernible from your performance publicly televised press conferences you are Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense politically speaking, you are done. I don’t know when he’ll be fired, but he will be fired. He will be done. He will be, probably at a network other than Fox. He will be so tarnished by this, but he clearly doesn’t know that yet.”

Wagner said, “He will be found guilty of war crimes if not in Iran than in the Caribbean or in the Pacific. I mean, Pete Hegseth is such a jabroni that he was literally reading the Bible as filtered through Pulp Fiction with the understanding, I think, that what he was reading were biblical passages. These these guys don’t know anything.”

She added, “I think one of the critical errors they’re all making is they think they’re at war with Pope Leo a person, and what they are at war with is the firmament of the Catholic Church. There was, like, incredible reporting in the Wall Street Journal this week that explained the role that Leo has at the church, which is actually markedly different than Francis. Francis is characterized as a rock star, but someone who sort of worked on his own. Leo is seen as systematic and methodical. He’s referred to as the conductor of an orchestra, and when he speaks, it’s the last word, not the first.”

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