Eric Holder: What You’re Seeing Coming Out of GOP ‘Really Threatens Our Democracy’

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In” that what we see “coming out of the Republican Party now really threatens our democracy.”

Holder said, “I think that you have one party that stands for democracy, that’s the Democrats, the tenants of democracy. The idea of democracy, the notion that you let the people decide the direction of the country. You know, I’m not afraid of putting Democratic candidates and Democratic policies before the American people. I’m not going to win everywhere, but I’ll win, I think, in a majority of the places at both the state level and the federal level. Republicans are afraid of putting their candidates about putting their policies in front of the people because they don’t think that they can win. And so what they do to hold on to power, and that’s what this for them is all about power to hold on to power they come up with mechanisms like this mid-cycle redistricting that they’re pulling together, to try to hold on to power to which they are not entitled. ”

He added, “I’m not being hyperbolic here. I’m not being alarmist. But I think what you’re seeing coming out of the Republican Party now really threatens our democracy. And if we allow them to do what they are trying to do, you can have another two years of Donald Trump unchecked. What he said in that quote that you played, you know, there’ll be changes at the federal level. Well, that’s exactly right. A House run by Democrats will issue subpoenas. We’ll hold hearings. We’ll look at the rampant corruption of this administration. We’ll put administration officials under oath and ask them questions. That’s the last thing in the world that they want to have happen.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN