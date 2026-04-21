Kaine: Virginia Stood Up to Trump’s Tyranny

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Breifing,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) claimed that by passing a new redistricting map, Virginians stood up to President Donald Trump’s tyranny.

Host Jen Psaki said, “Let me start by just getting your reaction to the results from the Virginia redistricting ballot initiative tonight.”

Kaine said, “Jan, I’m glad to be on with you. And I’m very, very proud of Virginia. You know, Virginia is a state that, a few years ago, voted by referendum that we wanted redistricting to be nonpartisan. But we also have a state motto that says Sic Semper Tyrannis. We will stand up to tyranny. And when Donald Trump weaponized redistricting first in North Carolina in 2023, and the three seats that he stole were the margin of victory for the reconciliation bill that kicked 80,000 Virginians off the SNAP Food benefit program and cut hundreds of millions of dollars of Medicaid funding to Virginia. Virginians said, look, we’ve got to stand up to tyrants, and we don’t want to have this president try to interfere with election results this November or in November of 28 with a Congress that doesn’t have a backbone to stand up to them.”

He added, “So we’re going to stand up against tyrants and try to match what he’s doing. And that’s what Virginians did tonight. We lived up to our state motto, and we stood up to tyranny. And we’re going to be a check against the outrageous overreach of this president.”

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