Raskin: I Have No Personal Problem with Trump, I Call Out His ‘Authoritarianism’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said he did not have a personal problem with President Donald Trump when he called him an “authoritarian.”

Host Dana Bash said, “You have, and as many of your fellow Democrats have used some heated rhetoric against the president. And do you think twice about that when something like this happens?”

Raskin said. “But what rhetoric do you have in mind?”

Bash said, “Just talking about some of the the fact that he, you know, is terrible for this country and so on and so forth, I understand that that’s your democratic right. But overall —”

Raskin said, “I have no personal problem with Donald Trump at all. I mean, I talk about the policies of this administration, the authoritarianism like we saw on display in Minneapolis, where two of our citizens were gunned down in the streets simply for exercising their First Amendment rights, Renee Good, Alex Pretti and others have, you know, died in custody. I’m talking about policies. I don’t personalize it. And I certainly have never called the press the enemy of the people. I think the press are the people’s best friend. And that’s why it’s written right there into the First Amendment. We need the press to be a vigilant watchdog against every level of government — federal, state, local, all of it.”

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