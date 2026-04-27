‘The View’ Relish Trump and His Cabinet ‘Felt the Fear’ for Their Lives During WHCD, in Push for Gun Control

During Monday’s airing of ABC’s The View, host Ana Navarro led her co-hosts in relishing that President Donald Trump and his Cabinet “felt the fear” of death during Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, and might now be more open to gun control.

Newsbusters managing editor Curtis Houck posted an excerpt from the Disney-owned talk show, in which Navarro expressed bewilderment that Congress did not pass gun control after the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. She then added, “But maybe now, that they have felt the fear themselves, they will do something.”

Navarro talked about the “important political leaders” who were at the White House Correspondents dinner and said, “Now they know, they’ve lived it in their own flesh, the fear that our school children go through.”

As Navarro talked, viewers could hear other hosts saying “yes” in agreement.

Breitbart News noted that Pennsylvania state Rep. and former Democratic Party Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta pushed a ban on “military-grade weapons” on Sunday, which was the day after the WHCD attack.

Kenyatta did not mention that the alleged WHCD attacker used a shotgun and pistol, neither of which were “military-grade weapons.” Therefore, the ban he proposed would not have prevented or even hindered the attack.

Also on Sunday, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche appeared on CBS News’ Face the Nation and was pressed about the possibility of more gun control in light of the WHCD attack. He made clear that the push for “more restrictive” gun laws is the wrong response to the attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.